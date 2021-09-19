CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

French league meeting to discuss fan violence at Lens-Lille

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PARIS (AP) — The French league said Sunday that its disciplinary commission will meet on Monday to discuss the fan violence that marred Saturday’s match between Lens and Lille.

The game was interrupted for about 30 minutes when fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime.

After the first half, a large group of Lens supporters invaded the field and ran to the away section where they tried to confront Lille fans. Riot police and stewards intervened. An emergency meeting took place to decide whether the match at Stade Bollaert should continue. After the second half got underway there was no further violence.

It was the second high-profile incident of the season in France following serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille game in August, which was called off and will be replayed next month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Defending champ Lille loses 2-1 at Lorient in French league

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Lille slipped to a second defeat in five games in the French league with a 2-1 loss at Lorient on Friday. Lille lost just three league matches throughout last season but has only won once in five games so far this campaign and conceded 11 goals.
SOCCER
USA Today

Lens beats Lille after match interrupted by fan violence

PARIS (AP) — The French league match between Lens and defending champion Lille was interrupted for about 30 minutes when fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime on Saturday. After the first half ended, a large group of Lens supporters invaded the field and ran to the away section...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lille#Paris#France#Marseille#French#Ap#Lens
BBC

Europa League: Fans arrested over Leicester City v Napoli violence

Several arrests were made after clashes between Leicester City and Napoli fans ahead of their Europa League tie. Police said eight Napoli fans and a 27-year-old man from Leicester were detained following a street fight about a mile from the King Power Stadium. A 39-year-old man from Italy was also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Lens end 15-year wait to beat Lille in derby despite crowd trouble

LENS, France, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A second-half goal from Przemyslaw Frankowski earned RC Lens their first victory over Lille in 15 years as they moved up to provisional second place in Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win after a derby marred by crowd trouble on Saturday. Frankowski's strike ended...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Champions League round-up: FOUR first-half penalties awarded at Sevilla as visitors Red Bull Salzburg miss two with spoils shared, while French champions Lille and Villarreal are held at home

Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw at home to RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday after a chaotic first half in which four penalties were awarded, three to the visitors, while the hosts were forced to play most of the second half with 10 men. German striker...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

French champions Lille claim second win of season

Paris (AFP) – Struggling Ligue 1 champions Lille held on to beat Reims 2-1 on Wednesday to claim just their second win of the season, while Monaco also found form with victory over Saint-Etienne. Canada forward Jonathan David put the hosts ahead at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy just after the half-hour...
SOCCER
swimswam.com

LEN Champions League Kicks Off Wednesday In Podgorica

Champions League is back to its usual playing format, and this week the first of the three qualification rounds take place in two venues with 13 teams. Archive photo via © G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Courtesy: LEN. Champions League is back to its usual playing format, and this week the first of the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward to miss Metz encounter ahead of Man City clash

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 encounter with Metz after suffering a knee injury.The Argentine star was taken off during the second half of PSG’s win against Lyon on Sunday. PSG are due to meet Manchester City in a marquee Champions League Group A clash next Tuesday, 28 September.“Lionel Messi, following a knock received on his left knee, had an MRI this morning which confirms the signs a bone bruise,” said a statement from the French club.“A new scan will be performed in 48 hours.”PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino had been criticised for his decision to take off Messi...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Arrests after French football rocked by violence

Paris (AFP) – French police made arrests on Thursday and football authorities held an emergency meeting after a series of violent incidents involving supporters during midweek Ligue 1 matches. A bus carrying Bordeaux supporters to Wednesday’s game against Montpellier in southern France was attacked with stones as it drove from...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

French football wrestles with violence in stadiums as fans return

Paris (AFP) – After a year of football in empty stadiums the return of supporters this season should have been a cause for celebration, but France is reeling from a series of incidents involving fans in and around Ligue 1 games. The latest came on Wednesday when supporters invaded the...
SOCCER
The Independent

‘We’ve reached all our goals,’ says Sarina Wiegman after England Women score 10 in win over Luxembourg

England Women boss Sarina Wiegman expressed her delight at the “good job” done by her team after they thrashed Luxembourg 10-0.Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright each scored twice at the Stade de Luxembourg as England recorded another enormous win in their World Cup qualifying group, four days after beating North Macedonia 8-0 at St Mary’s in their first match under Wiegman.The Dutchwoman told a post-match press conference: “I thought the performance was good. It’s pretty hard to make the game against such opponents.“You have possession most of the game, you have to keep the tempo up. When we...
SPORTS
The Independent

Liverpool tackling homophobia in football, says club’s diversity manager

Liverpool have “moved the conversation forward” when it comes to addressing homophobia in football, according to the man tasked with improving inclusivity at Anfield.Rishi Jain, senior manager of equality, diversity and inclusion, admits there is no quick fix to problems of homophobia and racism in football. He believes, however, that the club have already made significant strides on the former with the help of manager Jurgen Klopp.Twice within a fortnight in August, Reds fans were condemned by the club for alleged homophobic chants directed firstly at Norwich’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and then during the home game with Thomas...
SOCIETY
ESPN

Barcelona held to goalless draw by Cadiz as Frenkie de Jong sees red

Barcelona had another disappointing result on Thursday night, being held to a 0-0 draw with Cadiz in a match at the Nuevo Mirandilla. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. Ronald Koeman came into the game under pressure after a stuttering start to the season, with Barca...
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

580K+
Followers
318K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy