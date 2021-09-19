Boston College 28 Temple 3: Observations of Offense

On Saturday, Boston College took care of business 28-3 against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Stadium. Here are some of the observations on the offense.

* First let's look at scheme. Clearly the Eagles wanted to establish the power running game, most likely because they believed that the Owls couldn't stop them. They had mixed results, while overall they averaged 5.9 yards per carry, some of that was because of Zay Flowers huge run, and Grosel was effective running the ball.

* BC was happy to not have Dennis Grosel throw the ball in this game, he only tossed it 13 times, and that was clearly by design. He wasn't particularly accurate on some of his misses, but he also never had a chance to get in a rhythm. Whether you agree or not, every game does not have to be 50/50, 60/40 in run pass, sometimes you do what you need to do to win. That is what Boston College did, and Temple was never in this game.

* Because of the lack of a passing game, it was hard to see what kind of game the wide receivers had. Jaden Williams caught a nicely thrown touchdown pass, but Zay Flowers was mostly invisible except for a 47 yard run. Jehlani Galloway had a drop, Williams could have come back a bit on Grosel's interception because it floated so much.

* Pat Garwo looked fine in the running game, as BC kept it very vanilla on offense. Travis Levy also had a handful of solid runs as well.

* The offensive line played well against a weak Temple defense. The holes were open for the running game, but it wasn't wasn't what I would consider dominant. Against the pass, they did look dominant, Grosel just needs to do a better job either getting rid of the ball or deciding to tuck and run quicker. He was indecisive, and that burnt him.

* Overall, was there things concerning about the offense in this game? Certainly you would have liked to see Grosel throw the ball more often, and they didn't move the ball as much they should have against an inferior defense. The offense will need to open up more against Missouri next weekend, but that is something we have seen them (even under Grosel) do through the first two games.

