After a Week 1 win in overtime, the Cincinnati Bengals hit the road for the first time as they travel to the Windy City for a date with the Chicago Bears. The biggest storyline for this game will be a potential “Andy Dalton revenge game”, as Dalton spent nine years in the Queen City before the Bengals took Joe Burrow first overall and moved on from the Red Rifle. Dalton didn’t have a great showing in his Bears debut and with the calls for Justin Fields growing louder, we might not get a true revenge game from the former Cincy signal-caller.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO