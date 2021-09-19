CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Steelers Sunday

 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Summer is holding on, but we don’t have many warm days left!

Today will be another mild day, but not as hot as yesterday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We are off to a cooler start than yesterday for some with winds out of the northeast.  We can thank the cold front that brought isolated showers to the region yesterday.

Cooler, more comfortable air is filtering in on the backside of that front. If you’re heading to the Steelers home opener it’ll be sunny and warm day with highs slightly above normal.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It’s also going to feel more comfortable than yesterday, plus will stay dry.

Look to the sky tonight as the annual full Harvest moon will light up the sky. You may have noticed the orange hue to the moon the past couple of mornings, but tonight it’ll be in full effect, making it the fourth full moon on the season!

The dry and sunny weather lasts through most of the day on Monday, but it will be sticky with highs above normal in the 80’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We see the chance for rain showers return late Monday and lasting Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday is also the first official day of Fall!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The Autumnal Equinox will be at 3:21 PM.

It’ll start to feel like fall for the end of the week as well with highs in the upper 60’s and a lot of sunshine!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Hope you’re ready for sweater weather!

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine And Cool Temperatures Start The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Happy Friday! The sun is back today and should push high temperatures to near 70 degrees region-wide. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos I have Pittsburgh’s high temperature hitting 71 degrees. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Winds will come in out of the southwest at around 10mph. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Our next rain chance is set to arrive on Saturday with most if not all rain coming during the afternoon as a cool front rolls through. Saturday morning should be dry but cloudy. The RPM weather model shows the first round of rain moving in as soon as noon in Pittsburgh. That may be our best chance for rain all day long. We will continue to have a couple more small chances for rain over the course of the afternoon though. Saturday evening should be dry along with Sunday morning where the Great Race is scheduled to be run at 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning could be fairly windy. Sunday afternoon is looking pleasant with highs near 70 once again. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
