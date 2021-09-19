Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Steelers Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Summer is holding on, but we don’t have many warm days left!

Today will be another mild day, but not as hot as yesterday.

We are off to a cooler start than yesterday for some with winds out of the northeast. We can thank the cold front that brought isolated showers to the region yesterday.

Cooler, more comfortable air is filtering in on the backside of that front. If you’re heading to the Steelers home opener it’ll be sunny and warm day with highs slightly above normal.

It’s also going to feel more comfortable than yesterday, plus will stay dry.

Look to the sky tonight as the annual full Harvest moon will light up the sky. You may have noticed the orange hue to the moon the past couple of mornings, but tonight it’ll be in full effect, making it the fourth full moon on the season!

The dry and sunny weather lasts through most of the day on Monday, but it will be sticky with highs above normal in the 80’s.

We see the chance for rain showers return late Monday and lasting Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday is also the first official day of Fall!

The Autumnal Equinox will be at 3:21 PM.

It’ll start to feel like fall for the end of the week as well with highs in the upper 60’s and a lot of sunshine!

Hope you’re ready for sweater weather!

