CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Proposed bill would allow employees to sue over side effects from mandated COVID vaccines

By Laura Barczewski, WPMI Staff
wpde.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Three Alabama legislators have proposed a bill that would allow workers to sue their employer for any adverse reaction they might have due to COVID-19 vaccines mandated by their job. Alabama House Bill 16 states employees or their families would be able to take legal...

wpde.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers’ Association Sues Wolf Administration Over Proposed COVID Vaccine Mandate

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new lawsuit against Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to require COVID vaccines and testing of state employees. The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers’ Association is behind the legal action. The organization says the policy doesn’t apply to inmates, outside contractors or visitors despite those individuals facing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Springfield News Sun

Alternative Ohio bill would prevent government-required COVID-19 vaccinations

Legislation proposed by Rep. Kyle Koehler would not stop businesses from requiring vaccines. The most sweeping bill in the Ohio General Assembly to ban COVID-19 vaccination requirements, sponsored by state Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester, seems to have stalled. So another area legislator, state Rep. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, is introducing an alternative that would give a pass to private businesses.
OHIO STATE
TiffinOhio.net

Proposed Ohio abortion bills would impose new mandates, spread misinformation

Returning from summer break, the Ohio legislature could review two GOP-led pieces of legislation that would place health mandates on patients considering abortions. One of the bills, recently introduced by state Rep. Jennifer Gross, would require physicians to dictate the results of a mandated ultrasound and also provide information about a link between breast cancer that has been disproven but multiple medical organizations.
OHIO STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hanes
Person
Arnold Mooney
Person
Andrew Sorrell
Columbus Dispatch

Mandates on COVID-19 testing, vaccines and masks? This new Ohio bill targets them all

Fighting against COVID-19 mandates — be it vaccines, vaccine passports or masks — is increasingly a priority for many conservative Ohio lawmakers. In what is at least the seventh active bill prohibiting such mandates, state Reps. Scott Wiggam, R-Wooster, and Thomas Hall, R-Madison Township, introduced on Monday House Bill 425, arguably the broadest approach so far, targeting almost every organization and type of COVID-19 mandate.
OHIO STATE
apr.org

Alabama threatens to sue over White House COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A reported two dozen GOP Attorneys Generals, including Alabama’s, are threatening lawsuits over President Biden’s proposed vaccine requirement. The prosecutors are warning the White House of impending legal action if a proposed coronavirus vaccine requirement goes into effect. It could impact one hundred million people. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is pledging to keep the White House from telling Alabamians “what to do.” President Biden is asking OSHA to require businesses with more than one hundred workers to require staffers to get their shots. State Attorney General Steve Marshall admitted to reporters weeks ago that State law can’t stop businesses to mandate their workers to get COVID-19 shots if these employers choose to do so. South Carolina’s AG Alan Wilson is leading the effort. He wrote to President Joe Biden that the plan is "disastrous and counterproductive" and says he and his GOP colleagues "will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law." The letter is the latest GOP opposition to sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors announced by Biden earlier this month. The mostly Republican AG’s supporting the effort includes Alabama, as well as Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.
ALABAMA STATE
UPI News

Arizona AG sues Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 people, calling it unconstitutional and an attack against federalism. In a statement Tuesday announcing the lawsuit, the Republican attorney general said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wpmi#House#State Health
kirklandreporter.com

State employees including first responders sue state over vaccine mandate

Over 90 different people including state troopers, Dept. of Corrections workers, firefighters and healthcare workers are suing the state over Governor Jay Inslee’s mandate that state employees must be vaccinated before Oct. 18 or could lose their jobs. The lawsuit filed on Sept. 10 in Walla Walla County Superior Court,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cpr.org

Colorado Companies With 100 Or More Employees Prepare To Roll Out Biden’s COVID Vaccine Requirement

The details of President Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate for private businesses are still being worked out, but Colorado companies are already preparing. The executive order, which will apply to every company with at least 100 employees, puts new pressure on holdouts to get a vaccine or undergo regular testing — or find a new job. The plan is being administered through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the government agency that regulates workplace safety, and should be finalized in the coming weeks.
COLORADO STATE
theadvocate.com

Nurses, employees sue Lourdes, Ochsner Lafayette General over vaccine mandates

Nurses, a respiratory therapist and anesthetists are among the employees of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General facilities across Acadiana who filed lawsuits Monday to halt mandates requiring employees to take a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 80 people are listed as plaintiffs in two lawsuits...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston Globe

State Police union sues over vaccination mandate

The Massachusetts State Police union has filed a lawsuit to delay Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, considered one of the toughest in the nation, which requires state employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 17 or risk being fired. The 14-page lawsuit, filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court, asks...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy