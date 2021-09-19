Proposed bill would allow employees to sue over side effects from mandated COVID vaccines

A reported two dozen GOP Attorneys Generals, including Alabama’s, are threatening lawsuits over President Biden’s proposed vaccine requirement. The prosecutors are warning the White House of impending legal action if a proposed coronavirus vaccine requirement goes into effect. It could impact one hundred million people. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is pledging to keep the White House from telling Alabamians “what to do.” President Biden is asking OSHA to require businesses with more than one hundred workers to require staffers to get their shots. State Attorney General Steve Marshall admitted to reporters weeks ago that State law can’t stop businesses to mandate their workers to get COVID-19 shots if these employers choose to do so. South Carolina’s AG Alan Wilson is leading the effort. He wrote to President Joe Biden that the plan is "disastrous and counterproductive" and says he and his GOP colleagues "will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law." The letter is the latest GOP opposition to sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors announced by Biden earlier this month. The mostly Republican AG’s supporting the effort includes Alabama, as well as Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

