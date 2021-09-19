10 Things: Texas Tech 54, Florida International 21

2. Muddy Turned It Around. That’s a really simplistic way of looking at things, but I thought the momentum turned quite a bit when Marquis Waters made a fantastic catch and then return for a touchdown. The defense started well with a 3-and-out, but the offense then proceeded to stall as well. A punt back to FIU resulted in a 9 play, 88 yard touchdown drive for FIU and things looked incredibly shaky as Texas Tech went 3-and-out again with a punt. FIU gets the ball back, proceeds to get the ball back, another 3-and-out (a theme if you will) for FIU and then Adrian Frye decides to scoop up a rolling punt that bounces away and FIU has the ball at the Texas Tech 38 yard line. Waters makes a terrific break on the ball and there was absolutely no one standing in his way to the end zone.