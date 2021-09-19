TBI Investigating Nashville Officer-Involved Shooting
Update: 8:00 a.m., Sunday, September 19: The individual who died in this incident has been identified as Adrian Lamont Cameron (DOB 2/22/1974). At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and per the memorandum of understanding between his office, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting death of a man during an interaction with MNPD officers on Saturday night.tbinewsroom.com
