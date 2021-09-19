Area School District Boards to meet (separately), Monday
At least three area school district Boards of Education will meet Monday, in separate sessions. At 5:30-p.m., the Griswold School Board will meet in the High School Conference Room. Some topics up for discussion and/or action, include: the consideration/approval of a compensation package in consideration of the inability to secure a third football coach; Discussion and possible action on Covid-19 protocols and the district’s Return To Learn plan; approval of a 2022-23 Corner Conference Agreement; Approval of modifications to the school calendar, for special basketball events, and more.www.kjan.com
