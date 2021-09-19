Area School District Boards to meet (separately), Monday

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors convenes Monday morning for their regularly scheduled weekly meeting. They are slated to begin with plat approvals before canvassing the IKM-Manning and Coon Rapids-Bayard (CRB) special school elections. Unofficial results show IKM-Manning’s $19.95 million bond referendum for renovations to the Manning and Irwin facilities failed to reach the 60-percent threshold it needed to pass. A 10-year extension to CRB’s physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) and a revenue purpose statement for Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funding both passed overwhelmingly. The canvass will make the results from those special elections official. The only other items of business on the agenda are a routine interfund transfer, an update from the Coon Rapids Main Street team and reports from committees. The Monday, Sept. 20 meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the lower level meeting room at the courthouse. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. The meeting will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to view remotely can be found included below.

