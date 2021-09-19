CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area School District Boards to meet (separately), Monday

kjan.com
 4 days ago

At least three area school district Boards of Education will meet Monday, in separate sessions. At 5:30-p.m., the Griswold School Board will meet in the High School Conference Room. Some topics up for discussion and/or action, include: the consideration/approval of a compensation package in consideration of the inability to secure a third football coach; Discussion and possible action on Covid-19 protocols and the district’s Return To Learn plan; approval of a 2022-23 Corner Conference Agreement; Approval of modifications to the school calendar, for special basketball events, and more.

www.kjan.com

kqradio.com

South Hamilton School Board meeting is set for Monday,September 14 in Jewell.

The September meeting for the South Hamilton Community School Board will be on Monday,September 14 at 6:00 in the middle school high school board room in Jewell. Monday’s agenda includes a review of early retirement incentives, a look at the comprehensive school improvement plan goals and professional development plan, approve an out-of-state conference request and FFA convention trip, a look at personnel matters and a report by superintendent Heather Holm.
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton school board to meet Monday amid increased security

The Northampton Area School District board will meet Monday amid extra security and just days after the death of a teacher and coach. The NASD has been in mourning for Michael Robert Gurdineer, 41, who died Sept. 8 of COVID-19. He taught social studies and was offensive coordinator of the Konkrete Kids football team.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
myklgr.com

Redwood Area School District makes changes in COVID policy starting Monday, Sept. 20

The Redwood Area School District is making some changes in its COVID policies, starting next Monday. On Thursday, Superintendent of Schools Becky Cselovszki notified families that, due to an uptick in COVID cases and identified close contacts in the school and community, the Redwood Area School Board of Education has decided to implement the following mitigation efforts:
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
cobbcountycourier.com

In the aftermath of an antisemitic incident at Pope High, the Cobb school district postpones school board meeting for Yom Kippur

In the aftermath of an antisemitic incident at Pope High School in which swastikas and “Hail Hitler” were drawn on a bathroom wall, the Cobb County School District is postponing Thursday’s scheduled Cobb school board meeting in recognition of Yom Kippur. The CCSD issued the following statement about the change:
COBB COUNTY, GA
cbs2iowa.com

Dubuque CSD school board to consider mask mandate at Monday meeting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Board of Education for the Dubuque Community School District will hold a special meeting to discuss masks on Monday, September 20th. The meeting will be held at the Hempstead High School Auditorium, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave, at 5:30 pm. The school board will discuss...
DUBUQUE, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll County Board Of Supervisors To Canvass School District Special Elections Monday

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors convenes Monday morning for their regularly scheduled weekly meeting. They are slated to begin with plat approvals before canvassing the IKM-Manning and Coon Rapids-Bayard (CRB) special school elections. Unofficial results show IKM-Manning’s $19.95 million bond referendum for renovations to the Manning and Irwin facilities failed to reach the 60-percent threshold it needed to pass. A 10-year extension to CRB’s physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) and a revenue purpose statement for Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funding both passed overwhelmingly. The canvass will make the results from those special elections official. The only other items of business on the agenda are a routine interfund transfer, an update from the Coon Rapids Main Street team and reports from committees. The Monday, Sept. 20 meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the lower level meeting room at the courthouse. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. The meeting will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to view remotely can be found included below.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
LehighValleyLive.com

Heated exchanges on mask mandate highlight Nazareth Area School Board meeting

Dissent over the Pennsylvania governor’s mask mandate in schools prompted a special Nazareth Area School District meeting to allow people to voice their opinions. The Nazareth Area School Board met Thursday at the high school to allow parents and students to share their thoughts on Gov. Tom Wolf’s Sept. 7 mandate, which made it mandatory for all staff and students to wear masks in Pennsylvania schools to curb the spread of COVID-19.
NAZARETH, PA
Chesterton Tribune

Anti-maskers address school board with concerns during Monday meeting

For 2½ hours on Monday night, parents, grandparents and students addressed the Duneland School Board to tell them why they were against the district’s recent mask mandate. That was put into place Sept. 7 after an executive order by Gov. Eric Holcomb that removed quarantine requirements for students exposed to classmates who have COVID-19 as long as everybody is masked.
CHESTERTON, IN
lakercountry.com

Board of Education to meet on Monday

The Russell County Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. in Room 114 of the Russell County ANC. The board is expected to approve the working budget for Fiscal Year 2022 and will also hear from Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects about possible renovations at the old area technology center.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
kjan.com

Audubon CSD makes no change in COVID protocol

(Audubon, Iowa) – There’s no change in how the Audubon School District will mitigate efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That the decision the Audubon School Board made during their regular monthly meeting, Monday evening. Superintendent Eric Trager says that means there will not be a mask mandate. He...
AUDUBON, IA
kjan.com

Exira-EHK School Board: No change to COVID-19 protocol

(Exira, Iowa) – There are no changes to the protocol for dealing with COVID-19 in the Exira-Elk Horn Kimballton School District. Superintendent Trevor Miller says the Exira-EHK’s decision, Monday, followed a review of the District’s health data. The Board left open the option to revisit the policy if they start...
EXIRA, IA
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD staff provide update on virtual academy at Monday’s school board meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees received an update at Monday’s school board meeting on the virtual academy the district is looking to start. It’s a learning option Bryan ISD aims to bring its kindergarten through 6th graders. Staff updated board members on what its virtual academy could look like and who might be eligible to attend.
BRYAN, TX
journalistpr.com

Palm Beach County School Board Agrees With New State Quarantine Rule In A Meeting Separating Those Without Masks

The Palm Beach County School Board held a meeting on Wednesday evening with several police officers standing by and masked and unmasked spectators watching from separate rooms. The board said it would follow the latest state regulation that uses a “symptoms-based approach” to quarantining students. Around 40 people with masks...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
foxnebraska.com

Aid to Dependent Children recipients to receive additional $1,200

LINCOLN, Neb. — Families that receive Aid to Dependent Children (ADC) are about to get a boost with an extra payment of $1,200. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be issuing a one-time supplemental payment to ADC recipients who also received a payment in July 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
krwc1360.com

DEED to Begin Accepting COVID Relief Grant Applications Monday, Sept. 20th

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will begin accepting applications for the Main Street COVID Relief Grants Program this coming Monday, September 20th. This program was approved by the Minnesota State Legislature and signed by Gov. Tim Walz on June 30, 2021. A total of $64,200,000 is available...
