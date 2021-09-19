CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

EPA Removes Three Bloomington Sites from Superfund List

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The following is an adapted press release from the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced the deletion of Bloomington’s Bennett Stone Quarry, Lemon Lane Landfill, and Neal’s Landfill sites from Superfund’s National Priorities List (NPL). The EPA has determined that cleanups at the three sites are complete and no further action is required other than continued operation and maintenance, monitoring, and five-year reviews.

#Superfund#Water Management#Contaminated Water#Water Treatment#Npl

