It’s been another busy week in the world of the Five Stripes, which is refreshing when you think the team actually only played one match. So much news is coming out of the Children’s Healthcare Training Ground throughout the week that there’s constantly a connection back to the fans. This week, though, it all started with Atlanta United prevailing against D.C. United 3-2 on Saturday in a very entertaining home game that had three goal-of-the-week nominations and like...five souls stolen by Marcelino “Mando” Moreno. Unfortunately, Josef exited the match with a bit of a limp and his status wasn’t truly confirmed for a frighteningly long time, but the team has recently given an update on his condition.

MLS ・ 3 HOURS AGO