Happy Friday International Insiders. Tom Grater in the hot-seat delivering a rundown of the week’s top international news. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. Five-Star Power Andreas reports: It has been a unique start to the fall festival season. Rarely, if ever, can I recall so many movies out of Venice’s first week and the early days of Telluride getting so many positive reviews. It’s not only the ‘Oscar movies’ either. Plenty of arthouse European movies have found favor too. Why might that be? There are multiple factors potentially at play. One is that we may...

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO