Real Madrid are fresh off a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu. Their return to the vaunted stadium did not go as planned in the first half due to some defensive issues, but in the second half, Los Blancos ran rampant in front of goal. It was an example of the heights Real can achieve in the attack under returning manager Carlo Ancelotti. And left back Miguel Gutierrez was one of the standouts in an attacking sense, on a day in which Karim Benzema scored three and Vinicius Junior shined once more.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO