The Best BTS Photos From London Fashion Week SS22

At long last, this New York Fashion Week season saw the return of in-person shows and presentations. Suffice to say – just as was the case with the clothes – seeing head-swivelling beauty moments IRL after such a long time was pure magic. The forecast for next spring included all kinds of statements. Some were striking in their simplicity, like Ulla Johnson’s blossoming lips or Adeam’s earthy washes of terracotta on the lids, while others emphasised the endorphin-boosting powers of a bold statement, like the beaming, multi-dimensional colour statements from Anna Sui and Rodarte, and Moschino’s cascades of brightly beaded box braids. Here are six beauty trends that emerged throughout the week.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO