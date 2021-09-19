The Best BTS Photos From London Fashion Week SS22
When she isn’t shooting street style outside London’s top shows, the intrepid Acielle of Style du Monde is going backstage to document all the behind-the-scenes action. From LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka’s opening show to Erdem, Simone Rocha and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, she’s getting a rare close-up glimpse of the collections, models, make-up and more. Scroll through her latest coverage below, and come back daily for her frequent updates.www.vogue.co.uk
