Education

Home Country – Making it to the head of the class

By Slim Randles
kiowacountypress.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Herb Collins retired, he owned a pawn shop up in the city. A successful pawn shop. And one of the ways he likes to repay society for his good fortune is to speak to the fifth graders at our local elementary school during Career Week. And that's why he...

kiowacountypress.net

