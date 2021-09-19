Home Country – Making it to the head of the class

Despite instances of COVID-19 cases around the district, officials say students have largely complied with protocolsTwo weeks ago, North Clackamas School District students and staff members resumed in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year after an unprecedented year-plus of navigating new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. By and large, according to NCSD officials, students and staff have been diligent in adhering to district safety guidelines so far, with no reported school closures to date, unlike neighboring Gladstone which has had to shut down classes at its elementary school due to reported COVID cases. While no shutdowns have resulted...

CLACKAMAS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO