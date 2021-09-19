Panthers giving Christian McCaffrey 30 touches per game isn’t sustainable. The solution?

Week 3 finally brought the onslaught of big-name injuries many fantasy footballers have been waiting for. For weeks, we’ve been trying to convince you to roster those valuable backup running backs and those of you who listened finally struck gold. Alexander Mattison was the RB7 in half-PPR for Week 3, and Chuba Hubbard was likely the top waiver wire add in your league. Both have been featured in the stash section of our articles, as have popular names like Tony Pollard and Sony Michel. (Plus, as a bonus, we told you to stream Peyton Barber and Zack Moss). It’s not too late to get in early on some other valuable players, though!

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO