CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers giving Christian McCaffrey 30 touches per game isn’t sustainable. The solution?

By ORDER REPRINT
CharlotteObserver.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen people ask if Christian McCaffrey should get 30 touches every game, as he did against the New York Jets in Week 1, the answer can be boiled down to two words:. There’s a reason why 34 of the 35 highest-touch seasons in the NFL came before the 2010s. Coaches now realize that if you feed a running back the ball that much, you’re shortening his career. You’re robbing Peter to pay Paul, as the saying goes.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Matthew Stafford, Miles Sanders, Antonio Brown (2021 Fantasy Football)

Week 3 finally brought the onslaught of big-name injuries many fantasy footballers have been waiting for. For weeks, we’ve been trying to convince you to roster those valuable backup running backs and those of you who listened finally struck gold. Alexander Mattison was the RB7 in half-PPR for Week 3, and Chuba Hubbard was likely the top waiver wire add in your league. Both have been featured in the stash section of our articles, as have popular names like Tony Pollard and Sony Michel. (Plus, as a bonus, we told you to stream Peyton Barber and Zack Moss). It’s not too late to get in early on some other valuable players, though!
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Chiefs coach Reid taken to hospital after loss

Kansas City coach Andy Reid was taken from Arrowhead Stadium to the hospital after their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported, and the Chiefs would only say that he was feeling “ill.”. Reid coached the duration of the game and addressed the team in the locker...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuba Hubbard
fantasypros.com

Running Back Handcuff Report: Week 4 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Week 3 in the NFL was a tough one to figure out. You’ve got James Conner scoring two touchdowns, Nyheim Hines out-snapping Jonathan Taylor, and Peyton Barber racking up 26 touches. The bankable production at the running back position got a little more difficult with Christian McCaffery joining Dalvin Cook...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Jets#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy