Unaided by receivers, Alouettes QB Adams Jr. continues inconsistent play
If you’re looking for excuses, there were plenty that could be made. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Perhaps the Alouettes, coming off their second bye week of the schedule and playing for the first time in two weeks, were rusty? And there’s no doubt the absence of head coach Khari Jones, in isolation following a positive COVID-19 test last weekend, extracted a toll on his team.www.kingstonthisweek.com
Comments / 0