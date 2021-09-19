Unaided by receivers, Alouettes QB Adams Jr. continues inconsistent play

Over the past two seasons, Terry McLaurin has established himself as one of the NFL's best young wideouts. Numbers alone, what McLaurin has done since entering the league is impressive. But what's even more baffling is how McLaurin has established himself as a No. 1 wideout despite playing alongside one of the volatile quarterback carousels in the NFL. McLaurin has played in 30 NFL regular-season games to date; he's already caught at least one pass from six different signal-callers.

