Bear markets can lead to life-changing returns for investors who have a plan. These three companies have provided market-beating returns and provide a steady income stream. For investors with long time horizons, a market crash can lead to a big jump in overall investment returns. If you can keep investing regularly through a downturn -- or even add to a portfolio with investable cash that's been on the sidelines -- the eventual market rebound can act like a coiled spring for returns.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO