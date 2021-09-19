CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slash’s ‘Coma’ Pushed Guns N’ Roses Into Complicated Territory

By Michael Christopher
 5 days ago
Slash pushed Guns N' Roses into such complex new territory on "Coma" that two of his bandmates admitted they never mastered playing the song in concert. At 10 minutes and 13 seconds, “Coma” is the lengthiest track on the Use Your Illusion albums. The song began as a “heavy guitar-riff mantra” Slash came up with when he and fellow guitarist Izzy Stradlin were living together in the Hollywood Hills for about a month in early 1989.

