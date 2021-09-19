CORONAVIRUS: USD 253 student positives down slightly, test-to-learn students well above prior week’s numbers

COVID-19 traffic in Emporia Public Schools showed some positive signs last week. At USD 253 Emporia, the district reported 18 new student positives, down slightly from the 22 logged for Sept. 3-9. nearly 30 students entered home quarantine, up eight from the prior week, and over 60 students entered the modified test-to-learn quarantine option, double the mark from the previous week. There was one staff positive, the same as the previous week, and there was one staff quarantine, down from four the prior week.