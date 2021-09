We started to see some personnel moves on Friday when the Cincinnati Reds parted ways with minor league Director of Pitching Kyle Boddy and minor league Hitting Coordinator C.J. Gillman. Those moves were a bit of a shock given the timing – they happened while the season was still on-going, though near the final stretch (the regular season came to an end this weekend for all teams except the DSL Reds and at this point only Louisville will have their season continue into the playoffs in a strange year with non-normal playoff procedures). Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer had another move of note from the weekend – Brad Meador is being promoted to Assistant GM, opening up the role as amateur scouting director that he had previously filled.

