Tryon International Film Festival Reaches Out to Students
The seventh annual Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) takes place Friday, October 8, through Sunday, October 10, at screening venues throughout the town of Tryon. In addition to screening full-length and short features and documentaries and providing online access to all films for three weeks, the festival includes an opening gala, awards ceremony, industry trade show and workshops on a variety of topics led by producers, directors, screenwriters, actors and other professionals.thelaurelofasheville.com
