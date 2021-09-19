CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Six reasons why I care if you’re unvaccinated

Antelope Valley Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘If you are fully vaccinated, why do you care that I’m not?”. This is a common argument in the age of COVID, articulated the other day by a nationally syndicated conservative radio talk show host. “You must not have much faith in the vaccine,” he went on. No, that’s not...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Massachusetts State
Best Life

You Could Be Forced to Give Up Your Paycheck If You're Unvaccinated

Over the summer, many companies began to transition back to in-person work after 18 months of Zoom meetings from home. New precautions were put in place in many workplaces to help keep employees safe, including mandatory vaccinations in some cases. From employees of Google to teachers in Washington state, many people were required to get vaccinated in order to work alongside other staff. And that will only become more prevalent now that President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few major companies are now forcing them out without pay.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Antelope Valley Press

Getting vaccinated meant I survived to volunteer again

My first trip out of the house in recent weeks was to pitch in a bit with the Homes4Families veterans affordable housing project in Palmdale. About a dozen of the nonprofit’s 52 houses are nearly complete and they needed a couple of coats of paint inside to prepare them for occupancy by veterans entering the home market for the first time.
PALMDALE, CA
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icu#The Continental Army#The Supreme Court
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
bobgermanylaw.com

The Many Reasons Why You Should Learn CPR

While Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, or CPR, is not a procedure that you are required to learn, knowing it is prudent. This lifesaving procedure can be the difference between a person in distress losing their life and surviving their incident. People need their hearts to be beating to live, and once the heart stops so do we. Knowing how to administer CPR is a good thing because it is possible to experience an emergency event where the procedure may be what keeps your loved one or another person alive.
HEALTH
5newsonline.com

Yes, an Israeli study did find natural immunity is effective in fighting COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination

During a Sept. 13 press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cited an Israel study when speaking about President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or provide a negative test weekly. He also announced all federal employees and federal contractors need to be vaccinated, with the exception of members of Congress and their staff.
WORLD
Telegraph

The real reasons you’re snacking – and how to stop

We’re a nation of snackers – so said the French chef and Great British Bake Off star Manon Lagreve last week, complaining that she fears her young daughter, who she is raising here, will develop our habit for eating between meals. Lagreve, originally from Brittany, said she was raised to enjoy four proper meals a day instead.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

The 4 Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer You Need to Know, Says Doctor With Disease

When you experience subtle symptoms, it can be hard to register them as something worth telling your doctor about. Although it may feel silly to complain about small discomforts or minor inconveniences, neuroscientist Nadia Chaudhri, PhD, who is currently battling terminal ovarian cancer, urges you to know your body and take account of what it's trying to tell you. Read on to learn the subtle but serious signs of ovarian cancer that she wants you to know.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report by Bloomberg, this growing concern comes in the midst of a shortage of scientific studies with solid answers,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy