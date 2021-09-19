CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer says stuffiness is banned

By Lynn Elber
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- As busy as Cedric the Entertainer is with his sitcom "The Neighborhood" and other projects, he quickly said yes when asked to host his first major awards show. Then he sought advice on how to handle Sunday's Emmy ceremony, airing at 7 p.m. on CBS. "Steve Harvey,...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

These 25 Performers Have Been Snubbed By the Emmys More Than Any Other Actors!

Fair warning: When you watch the 73rd annual Emmy Awards (Sept. 19 on CBS), prepare for some of your favorite stars to go home empty-handed—again. That’s because the show remains a tough competition for even the most established TV actors and actresses. “It’s frustrating,” says TV Guide senior critic Matt Roush. “Some people do their best work and yet just don’t get in the winner’s circle.” The reasons vary, from rotten timing (“Imagine going against Julia Louis-Dreyfus every year,” says Roush) to being on the “wrong” network—one without the clout to swing big votes—or on a traditional broadcast platform in the age of powerhouse streaming services like Netflix and Amazon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
goodhousekeeping.com

Cedric the Entertainer Threw Major Shade at 'Jeopardy!' and Emmys Viewers Totally Missed It

Cedric the Entertainer kicked off the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards with a little bit of music and plenty of shade. After Hollywood A-listers like The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuoco and Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis graced the red carpet, Cedric, who hosted Sunday night's event, opened up the show by honoring late rapper Biz Markie with a remix of his hit 1989 song “Just a Friend.” Fellow rappers LL Cool J, Lil Dicky and other nominees joined in singing edited lyrics about current events like quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cedric also touched on other current events in his monologue and unexpectedly poked fun at Jeopardy!.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Melvin Van Peebles, Godfather of Black Cinema, Dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the pioneering African American auteur behind the 1970s films Watermelon Man and Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, has died. He was 89. Van Peebles, the father of actor-director Mario Van Peebles, died Tuesday night at his home in Manhattan. His family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films announced his death in a statement. “In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music,” the statement read. “His work continues to be essential and is being celebrated at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Comedy Actor Anthony Johnson Dead at 55

Anthony Johnson, an actor and comedian known for roles in movies like House Party and Friday, died this month, TMZ reported. He was 55. The outlet did not report a cause of death, but said Johnson was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store, before being pronounced dead at a hospital. Born in Compton, California, to a stuntman father, Johnson began acting with his role in the comedy House Party, in which he played E.Z.E. He went on to star in House Party 3, B*A*P*S, How to Be a Player, The Players Club, and most prominently, Friday, in which he plays the thief Ezal. Johnson also performed stand-up comedy and starred in music videos for rappers including Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. Per TMZ, Johnson was rumored to be involved in the upcoming final movie in the Friday series, Last Friday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
David Mamet
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Cedric The Entertainer
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Marcus Garvey
Outsider.com

Cedric the Entertainer Roasts ‘Jeopardy!’ During Opening Monologue at Emmy Awards

Leave it to the Emmy Awards for a couple of choice words about “Jeopardy!” and its hosting woes from Cedric the Entertainer on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer was the host of the yearly awards show that focuses on the best from the television industry. There’s no doubt that the ongoing search for hosts after longtime host Alex Trebek died was worth a joke or two.
TV & VIDEOS
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Arsenio Hall’s Net Worth?

Thanks to the resurgence of Eddie Murphy’s popular film Coming to America, comedian and TV show host Arsenio Hall has found his way back onto the big screen⏤even if lately that “big screen” has been roughly the size of an average flatscreen. With the release of the film’s sequel, Coming 2 America, Hall has proven that he still has what it takes to keep up with the comedy stylings of Eddie Murphy, even at 65. Though he’s not as famous as his costar, Hall has had his share of time in the spotlight during the early part of his career.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Twitter#Grandcookie#State Farm
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Hannah Waddingham Screams With Joy Over ‘Ted Lasso’ Supporting Actress Comedy Win

Hannah Waddingham took home the Emmy Award for supporting actress in a comedy series during the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards for her role on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Waddingham beat out fellow nominees Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant) and her Ted Lasso co-star Juno Temple. As she took the stage to accept her award, Waddingham screamed out in celebration of her first Emmy win as her fellow nominees and award show attendees cheered. The British actress then thanked her Ted Lasso co-star Jason Sudeikis, telling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nader, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76. Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.” She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Melvin Van Peebles Worth When He Died?

Yet another Hollywood legend will be remembered following the news of Melvin Van Peebles' death. The influential filmmaker and African American pioneer died "at home with family at the age of 89" on September 21, The Criterion Collection announced on Twitter the next day. In a statement released on behalf of The Criterion Collection, Melvin's loved ones, and Janus Films, the late star was remembered for being a "giant of American cinema" who "made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’ October guest hosts for ‘SNL’ Season 47: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis

NBC announced the first four guest hosts and musical guests for Season 47 of “Saturday Night Live” on Wednesday. Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will each be making their first appearances on “SNL” as guest hosts. In addition to the traditional broadcast airing, the show will also livestream on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET; 8:30 p.m. PT. Wilson hosts the premiere on October 2 with musical guest Kacey Musgraves (second appearance). He recently had the new Disney+ series “Loki” and stars in the film “The French Dispatch” on October 22. Kardashian West hosts on October 9 with...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Melvin Van Peebles Dies: Iconic Filmmaker, Actor, and Novelist Was 89

Multi-hyphenate talent (director, writer, composer, actor, author) Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The news was announced on Wednesday by The Criterion Collection and Janus Films, which shared it on behalf of the entire Van Peebles family. The “giant of American Cinema” passed away on September 21 at home with his family. Van Peebles gave American independent cinema exactly what it needed, when it needed it most: an explosive shake-up, with his unfiltered expression of Black consciousness and energetic style. The anarchic 1971 blaxploitation classic “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” undeniably shifted the course of American film history, and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Melvin Van Peebles Remembered: Spike Lee, David Alan Grier & Barry Jenkins Among Those Paying Tribute To Cinema’s “True Revolutionary”

Refresh for updates… Hollywood paid fast and heartfelt tribute to director Melvin Van Peebles today, with news of his death eliciting words of praise for the filmmaker from such industry figures as actor David Alan Grier and directors Barry Jenkins, Ava DuVernay, and Spike Lee, along with notable musicians and music execs. “I Am So Saddened By The Loss Of My Brother Melvin Van Pebbles Who Brought Independent Black Cinema To The Forefront With HIs Groundbreaking Film Sweet Sweetback’s Badasssss Song(He Personally Signed This Poster To Me),” Oscar winner Lee wrote on Instagram. “Melvin Was A Big Supporter Of My Film...
MOVIES
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
117K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy