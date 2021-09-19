CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intelligence Matters: The CIA, the FBI, Saudi Arabia, and the Failure of Americas War on Terror; and I Have Nothing to Hide and 20 Other Myths About Surveillance and Privacy

kkfi.org
 5 days ago

Intelligence Matters: The CIA, the FBI, Saudi Arabia, and the Failure of Americas War on Terror. Retired Florida U. S. Senator Bob Graham was the head of the US Senate intelligence committee and also the chairman of the 9/11 commission of inquiry. He is the leading person trying to get President Obama to release to the public the suppressed 28 pages of the 911 report which have been hidden. Senator Graham contends that the 19 hijackers, 15 of whom who were Saudi Arabians, could not have pulled off the operation alone and that in fact they were part of a support network involving the Saudi Arabian monarchy and government which helped plan, pay for and execute the complicated 911 plot which, says Senator Graham, would have otherwise been impossible to accomplish. Senator Graham has written the book Intelligence Matters: The CIA, the FBI, Saudi Arabia, and the Failure of Americas War on Terror. It provides a candid insight to the workings of the US in Saudi relations and their implications on US foreign-policy making as it pertains to the middle east and bags tension, contemporary geopolitics.

The Independent

The end of America’s other Longest War: The search for a Korea peace treaty

America’s “longest war” is far from over. In fact, if you listen to America’s leftist critics, it’s been going on for more than seven decades. That’s the Korean War, not America’s plunge into Afghanistan 20 years ago after terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Centre in New York and the Pentagon on 11 September 2001, killing nearly 3,000 people.
MILITARY
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS

