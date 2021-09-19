Amitabh Bachchan recreates the iconic ‘Jumma Chumma’ moment on sets of KBC; WATCH

Veteran cricketer Mohammed Kaif in conversation with Kapil Sharma shared an incident when he pestered megastar Amitabh Bachchan with his endless questions, on The Kapil Sharma Show’. He will be the special guest along with Virender Sehwag this weekend on the show. Kaif shares: “If you ever step into UP whether it be a tea stall, a ‘paan’ vendor, hostel, college, everyone is in Amitabh Bachchan’s garb! Thus, since childhood I felt like Amitabh Bachchan was our very own!” He then went on to narrate an incident when he met Amitabh Bachchan on a flight and jumped at an opportunity to sit next to him. The Kapil Sharma Show: Virender Sehwag And Mohammad Kaif To Grace The Show Next.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO