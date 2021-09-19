CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amitabh Bachchan recreates the iconic ‘Jumma Chumma’ moment on sets of KBC; WATCH

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan loves his job and it reveals! The actor, who has been internet hosting the show for some time now, has had a justifiable share of joyful moments. From singing a line or two to shake a leg, Bachchan has carried out all of it on the KBC flooring. Most just lately, the veteran actor took to his social media to share a glimpse of his recreating one in every of his iconic dance steps on the units.

