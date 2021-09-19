CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots vs. Jets 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfQxB_0c0oI2Hn00

The New England Patriots (0-1) are hitting the road for the first time this season to take on the New York Jets (0-1).

Mac Jones proved he’s ready for the NFL with a promising Week 1 performance, despite losing 17-16 to a tough Miami Dolphins team. The No. 15 pick threw 29 of 39 for 281 yards and a touchdown — while converting 11 of 15 third downs. The secondary clearly struggled without Stephon Gilmore, but the Patriots’ pass rush proved they can pick up some of the slack.

The Jets fell short in a 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who was led by former New York quarterback Sam Darnold. Rookie Zach Wilson threw 20 of 37 for 258 yards for two touchdowns and an interception. He’s heading into a much bigger challenge with a Bill Belichick-ran defense that typically swallows up rookie quarterbacks.

Here’s how to watch:

Game information:

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Sunday, Sept. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).

Television channels:

CBS

WBZ-TV Channel 4 (local)

Broadcasters:

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)

Trent Green (play-by-play)

Melanie Collins (sideline)

Radio:

98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

The Jets are 5.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the game is 42.5 points.

Weather:

78 degrees

