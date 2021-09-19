CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
French league meeting to discuss fan violence at Lens-Lille

 5 days ago

PARIS (AP) — The French league says its disciplinary commission will meet on Monday to discuss the fan violence that marred Saturday’s match between Lens and Lille. The game was interrupted for about 30 minutes when fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime. An emergency meeting took place to decide whether the match at Stade Bollaert should continue. After the second half got underway there was no further disorder. It was the second high-profile incident of the season in France following fan violence at the Nice-Marseille game in August, which was called off and will be replayed.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Defending champ Lille loses 2-1 at Lorient in French league

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Lille slipped to a second defeat in five games in the French league with a 2-1 loss at Lorient on Friday. Lille lost just three league matches throughout last season but has only won once in five games so far this campaign and conceded 11 goals.
BBC

Europa League: Fans arrested over Leicester City v Napoli violence

Several arrests were made after clashes between Leicester City and Napoli fans ahead of their Europa League tie. Police said eight Napoli fans and a 27-year-old man from Leicester were detained following a street fight about a mile from the King Power Stadium. A 39-year-old man from Italy was also...
kelo.com

Soccer-Lens end 15-year wait to beat Lille in derby despite crowd trouble

LENS, France (Reuters) -A second-half goal from Przemyslaw Frankowski earned RC Lens their first victory over Lille in 15 years as they moved up to provisional second place in Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win after a derby marred by crowd trouble on Saturday. Frankowski’s strike ended a 12-game winless...
abc17news.com

Lens to play in empty stadium following fan violence

PARIS (AP) — French club Lens will play its next couple of home games in an empty stadium in the wake of the fan violence that marred Saturday’s match between the northern side and bitter rival Lille, the French league said on Monday. The league put the case under investigation and imposed the penalty as a precautionary measure until its disciplinary committee reaches a final sanction. A decision is expected to be announced on Oct. 6. In the meantime, the league also decided to prevent Lille fans from traveling.
ESPN

Crowd trouble mars Lens derby victory over champions Lille

A second-half goal from Przemyslaw Frankowski earned Lens their first victory over Lille in 15 years as they moved up to provisional second place in Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win after a derby marred by crowd trouble on Saturday. Frankowski's strike ended a 12-game winless streak for Lens against...
Daily Mail

Lens set to play their next two home games behind closed doors pending an investigation crowd trouble at France's Northern Derby against Lille

RC Lens will play their next two home games, against Strasbourg and Reims, behind closed doors after crowd trouble marred their Northern Derby meeting with Lille on Saturday. The second half of the Ligue 1 clash was delayed by more than 30 minutes after incidents between the two sets of fans led to a pitch invasion that required riot police to intervene.
Daily Mail

Champions League round-up: FOUR first-half penalties awarded at Sevilla as visitors Red Bull Salzburg miss two with spoils shared, while French champions Lille and Villarreal are held at home

Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw at home to RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday after a chaotic first half in which four penalties were awarded, three to the visitors, while the hosts were forced to play most of the second half with 10 men. German striker...
swimswam.com

LEN Champions League Kicks Off Wednesday In Podgorica

Champions League is back to its usual playing format, and this week the first of the three qualification rounds take place in two venues with 13 teams. Archive photo via © G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Courtesy: LEN. Champions League is back to its usual playing format, and this week the first of the...
World Soccer Talk

French champions Lille claim second win of season

Paris (AFP) – Struggling Ligue 1 champions Lille held on to beat Reims 2-1 on Wednesday to claim just their second win of the season, while Monaco also found form with victory over Saint-Etienne. Canada forward Jonathan David put the hosts ahead at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy just after the half-hour...
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward to miss Metz encounter ahead of Man City clash

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 encounter with Metz after suffering a knee injury.The Argentine star was taken off during the second half of PSG’s win against Lyon on Sunday. PSG are due to meet Manchester City in a marquee Champions League Group A clash next Tuesday, 28 September.“Lionel Messi, following a knock received on his left knee, had an MRI this morning which confirms the signs a bone bruise,” said a statement from the French club.“A new scan will be performed in 48 hours.”PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino had been criticised for his decision to take off Messi...
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino dismisses talk of a rift with Lionel Messi

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down talk of a rift with Lionel Messi as the Argentina superstar faces a battle to be fit for the Champions League clash with Manchester City.The 34-year-old was replaced during the second half of Sunday’s 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Lyon although appeared to be less than happy with the decision.However, after PSG confirmed Messi had undergone a scan on his left knee and is awaiting a full assessment of the damage, Pochettino insisted there was no issue.He told a press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Metz: “In order...
IBTimes

Arrests After French Football Rocked By Violence

French police made arrests on Thursday and football authorities held an emergency meeting after a series of violent incidents involving supporters during midweek Ligue 1 matches. A bus carrying Bordeaux supporters to Wednesday's game against Montpellier in southern France was attacked with stones as it drove from the airport, leaving...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Welcomes FIFA, US Soccer As City Vies To Be A Host City For World Cup 2026

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is making its big pitch to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup. On Wednesday, the city welcomed a delegation from FIFA and U.S. Soccer. Delegates got a warm welcome when they showed up at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday afternoon. Over 200 soccer fans were on hand cheering the delegation into the stadium complex, with welcome banners posted everywhere. Will Philly get to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup? These fans sure hope so !!! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/YDb7AkAOvi — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) September 22, 2021 Leaders of FIFA and U.S. Soccer were welcomed by Mayor Jim Kenney, the...
