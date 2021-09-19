CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections. Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday, pledging to honestly serve the Filipino people who he said have been waiting for a change of government. The 42-year-old says “I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring." Another faction of the party earlier this month nominated President Rodrigo Duterte to be its vice presidential candidate. Duterte has led a brutal campaign against illegal drugs, and said last week he would rather “die first” before facing an international tribunal, the day after the court said it would investigate crime allegations.

