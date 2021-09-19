CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Scope to improve Spanish 2021 growth forecast, hints central bank governor

 5 days ago

MADRID (Reuters) – The governor of the Bank of Spain hinted that there is some scope to improve the forecast for gross domestic product this year from the current figure of 6.2%, in an interview published on Sunday. The Bank of Spain is expected to update its economic growth forecasts...

The Independent

Bank of England keeps rates on hold, warns over inflation

The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% while warning Thursday that inflation is set to be double its target rate by the end of this year, largely due to a sharp spike in energy prices.The decision from the central bank's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee was unanimous, though two members voted to start reining in the bank's stimulus program, which is aimed at keeping borrowing rates low in financial markets.In the minutes for the committee's meeting, the panel said developments over the past month had “strengthened” the case for some tightening of...
UK consumer morale wilts under cost-of-living crisis: GfK

LONDON (Reuters) – Growing worries over energy bills, food costs and tax hikes prompted a hefty drop in British consumer confidence this month as people became more downbeat about the economic outlook, a survey showed on Friday. The GfK Consumer Confidence Index fell to -13 in September from -8 in...
Nomura cuts China 2021 growth forecast to 7.7% from 8.2%

BEIJING (Reuters) – Analysts at Nomura cut their forecast for China’s annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021 to 7.7% from 8.2% on Friday, citing the impact of factories pausing operations amid power outages and environmental policies. “Over recent weeks, a surging number of factories across China have been...
ECB’s Lagarde says many causes of inflation spike are temporary: CNBC

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Many of the drivers of a recent spike in euro zone inflation are temporary and due to fade in the next year, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview aired on CNBC on Friday. Euro zone prices have been rebounding faster than expected as the...
Japan’s Sept manufacturing activity growth slows – flash PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory activity grew at the slowest pace in eight months in September as output and orders contracted, while that of the services sector remained in its downturn, underscoring the protracted impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)...
Analysis-Red tape, political hurdles hinder Draghi’s drive to reform Italy

ROME (Reuters) – Prime Minister Mario Draghi set an ambitious reform timeline to relaunch Italy’s chronically sluggish economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, but political disputes and cloying bureaucracy are starting to get in his way. The government has been trying for weeks to overcome divisions in the multi-party ruling coalition...
Japan’s SBI to extend offer for Shinsei by a month on some conditions

TOKYO (Reuters) – SBI Holdings said on Friday it would extend the deadline for its $1.1 billion unsolicited tender offer to Nov. 24 from Oct. 25 for Shinsei Bank if Shinsei agrees to meet certain conditions. SBI – which owns Japan’s largest online brokerage, operates an online bank and has...
German millionaires rush assets to Switzerland ahead of election

ZURICH (Reuters) – A potential lurch to the left in Germany’s election on Sunday is scaring millionaires into moving assets into Switzerland, bankers and tax lawyers say. If the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), hard-left Linke and environmentalist Greens come to power, the reintroduction of a wealth tax and a tightening of inheritance tax could be on the political agenda.
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
Hungarian PM aims to restore extra pension payment faster

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday he aimed to speed up an extra month of payment to pensioners as he ramps up a pre-election spending spree. Ahead of what is expected to be a tight election early next year, Orban has showered the electorate with...
China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for digital currencies in China after a crackdown on the volatile trade. The global values of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin have massively fluctuated over the past year partly due to Chinese regulations, which have sought to prevent speculation and money laundering. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement Friday, adding that offenders would be "investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the law." The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
European stocks slide as Evergrande concerns resurface

(Reuters) – European stocks slipped at the open on Friday on lingering worries about troubled property developer China Evergrande, with mining and retail stocks exposed to the Asian country among the biggest decliners. The regionwide STOXX 600 index slipped 0.5% after a three-day run of gains. Miners, automakers and retailers...
JPMorgan goes ‘underweight’ EM currencies as China risks rise

LONDON (Reuters) – Investment bank JPMorgan turned ‘underweight’ on emerging market currencies on Friday, warning a slowdown of China’s economic growth, troubles in its property sector and less supportive global monetary policy were all growing risks. “EM growth concerns from COVID-19 drags are receding but risks that China’s growth slowdown...
The Independent

European Central Bank climate report: Early action is better

The European Central Bank s first climate stress test shows higher risks of loan defaults for banks in fire-plagued southern Europe and argues that an earlier and orderly shift to greener energy may have costs — but pay off for the economy over the long run. The bank warned that its two more negative scenarios — a hasty effort to catch up to the problem or simply doing nothing — risked much higher costs and losses in economic output, especially further in to the stress test's 30-year time frame. The stress test published Wednesday compiled data gathered on more...
