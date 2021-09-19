CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

2 men charged with attempted murder in connection to West Columbia shooting

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have been accused of forcing a Lexington man out of a home on Platt Springs Road and shooting him, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Bobby James Murphy III, 27, and Burton William Chavis, 32, are charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Murphy is a resident of Elgin, and was arrested Saturday. Deputies are still searching for Chavis, who lives in North.

