Scope to improve Spanish 2021 growth forecast, hints central bank governor

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

MADRID (Reuters) – The governor of the Bank of Spain hinted that there is some scope to improve the forecast for gross domestic product this year from the current figure of 6.2%, in an interview published on Sunday. The Bank of Spain is expected to update its economic growth forecasts...

