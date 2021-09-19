CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

"Fingers" discovered in the flippers of beaked whales

By Andrei Ionescu
earth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research led by the Natural History Museum in Denmark has found that beaked whales have five finger-like appendages hidden in their flippers. Scientists claim that these bones are a leftover trait from one of the whales’ ancient ancestors, which was a land mammal living approximately 50 million years ago.

www.earth.com

Comments / 14

Related
CNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
ANIMALS
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Lumpy tumor shown on facial reconstruction of Neanderthal who lived on 'drowned land'

You can now gaze into the crinkly eyes of "Krijn," a young Neanderthal man who had a tumor growing on his skull when he died up to 70,000 years ago. In 2001, an amateur paleontologist found a piece of Krijn's skull while sifting through sediments collected from the bottom of the North Sea, off the coast of the Netherlands. Now, paleo-anthropological artists have used that hunk of skull to create a lifelike bust of Krijn, including the bulge above his right eyebrow where the tumor sat.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Flipper#Evolution#Beaked Whale#Vertebrate Zoology#Earth Com
WKRC

Archeologists just discovered humans bones never seen before

(CNN/CNN Newsource) - Archaeologists might have just discovered the first ancient human DNA on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. They found bones of a teenage hunter-gatherer who died more than seven thousand years ago. New research published on Wednesday in the journal Nature says this distinct human lineage has never been found anywhere else in the world.
SCIENCE
The Staten Island Advance

VIDEO: Watch 45-foot dead whale in Oregon explode 50 years ago | The carcass became ‘a stinking whale of a problem’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders and beyond are still abuzz about last Friday’s discovery of a humpback whale carcass floating in the waters off Staten Island, which scientists from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) are studying for causes of death. Meanwhile, some may recall that 50 years ago...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Egypt
ScienceAlert

This Fossilized Skin Sample of an Iconic Dinosaur Has Revealed Jaw-Dropping Details

The outer parts of long-dead creatures don't easily make it into the fossil record. That's why this incredibly well-preserved skin of an iconic carnivorous dinosaur is such a treat – a new analysis reveals a complex coat of scales, studs, thorns, bumps and wrinkles. The remains of this bizarre-looking predator, known as the horned abelisaurid (Carnotaurus sastrei), were first discovered in Patagonia in 1984. At the time, it was the first meat-eating dinosaur ever found with fossilized skin, and the exquisite impressions covered nearly every part of the predator, from neck to tail. At times, the jagged surface almost resembles Australia's thorny devil (Moloch...
WILDLIFE
Reuters

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Three New Species of Hand-Standing Spotted Skunks Discovered

Redesignating an endangered subspecies as a separate species could help it get protected. Picture a skunk. You’re probably thinking of a stocky animal, around the size of a housecat, black with white stripes, like Pepé Le Pew. That describes North America’s most common skunk, the striped skunk, but they also have smaller, spotted cousins. Scientists still have a lot to learn about spotted skunks, starting with how many kinds of them even exist—over the years, the number of recognized species has ranged from two to fourteen, and lately, scientists have agreed there are four. But in a new paper in Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution, researchers analyzed skunk DNA and found that there aren’t four species of spotted skunk after all: there are seven.
WILDLIFE
gentside.co.uk

Extremely rare shark species caught on camera off the coast of Wales

For the first time ever, an angel shark as been found in British waters after being discovered by a marine biologist in North Cardigan Bay. Jake Davies, the scientist who filmed the critically endangered animal, is the first person to ever record an angel shark in the UK. Davies explains that:
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Lifeless Deep-Sea Shark With Pig-Like Face Washed Ashore in Mediterranean Beach

The sea indeed offers a wide range of unique marine lives, wherein millions provide very odd opportunity to be seen on shore. One bizarre encounter was the appearance of a pig-faced shark in an Italian island of Elba in the Mediterranean Sea, not far from Tuscany. Unfortunately, the animal that resembled a 'real-life pig emoji' was already without life when found.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

By 2100, Up to 95% of Ocean Surface May 'Disappear' Due to Climate Change

According to new research, up to 95 percent of Earth's ocean surface would be altered by the end of the century unless humanity reduces carbon emissions. The great majority of sea life is supported by ocean surface climates characterized by surface water temperature, acidity, and the concentration of the mineral aragonite-which many marine creatures need to make bones and shells.
ENVIRONMENT
sciencealert.com

T. Rex Wasn't Always at The Top of The Food Chain. Meet What Came Before

About 90 million years ago, a gigantic apex predator – a meat-eating dinosaur with serrated shark-like teeth – prowled what is now Uzbekistan, according to a new study of the behemoth's jawbone. The 26-foot-long (8 meters) beast weighed 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms), making it longer than an African elephant and...
WILDLIFE
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Rare sight

Marine biology enthusiasts will be interested to know that a team of Australian researchers has been sending out drones to study southern right whales and their calves, NewAtlas reports (tinyurl.com/whiteright). Consequently, without disturbing them, the whales can be measured, and the team can learn more about their health and reproduction.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy