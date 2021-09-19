Kindergarteners vote on Waitsfield dog tags

With summer break ending for my three children — ages 5, 11 and 15 — this year feels different. We know what to expect, and that almost makes me feel worse. This year, parents are fighting with each other over masks ["Smithtown rally protests masking," News, Sept. 5]. Our children are watching us. We need to be united to have any chance of normalcy. For the last year and a half, I had chosen virtual/distance learning. At times, I thought I wouldn’t make it when I saw my children struggling. School was just one hour a day for elementary and only two hours a day for the middle and high school grades. My older children missed their friends, and I thought the school wasn’t keeping kids safe. My school district, from September 2020 to June, had many cases of COVID-19 among students, teachers and staff.
Comments / 0