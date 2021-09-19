CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waitsfield, VT

Kindergarteners vote on Waitsfield dog tags

By The Village
The Valley Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaitsfield Elementary School kindergarteners got a lesson in civics on September 14 when they voted on Waitsfield’s 2022 dog tag shape and color. Town clerk Jen Peterson explained the voting process and the class of 13 students (a few were absent) dropped their votes in the ballot box. One student...

The Valley Reporter

Chach Curtis named to Waitsfield Select Board

Chach Curtis was named to the Waitsfield Select Board to fill a vacancy created when board chair Jon Jamieson resigned last month. At a September 13 meeting, the board voted unanimously to appoint Curtis to fill the position until Town Meeting Day in March 22. Curtis explained his professional experience...
WAITSFIELD, VT
The Valley Reporter

COVID-19 case reported in Waitsfield

A COVID-19 case has been reported in Waitsfield and contact tracing is underway. School buses are not impacted by this case. Here's a link to the letter from the school district.
WAITSFIELD, VT
The Valley Reporter

Haynsworth completes 100-miles on horseback

Jessica Haynsworth, Warren, successfully completed Green Mountain Horse Association’s 85th annual 100-Mile Ride aboard her Icelandic horse, Vigri frá Vallanesi, over Labor Day weekend. The Competitive Trail Ride (CTR) took place in South Woodstock over three days broken into 40 miles, 35 miles and 25 miles, respectively. Riders were challenged to finish within an optimum time, and horses were judged on their physical condition before, during and after the ride to determine final placings. Haynsworth and Vigri finished third in the Lightweight Division. This was their first time attempting a 100-mile ride. Haynsworth is the owner and trainer at Mad River Valley Icelandic Horses in Warren, which is also where Vigri lives and is trained. She and Vigri prepared for the 100-mile ride by riding all over Warren -- people may have seen them riding past the East Warren Community Market or along the dirt roads this summer.
WARREN, VT
