When Nu Deco approached Larkin Poe to collaborate on a livestream event in December of 2020, the timing could not have been more perfect. Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell had no tours in the foreseeable future and an itch to perform their 2020 Self Made Man. Handing the tracks over to the safe hand of the Miami orchestra, the pair trusted the team with the new arrangements, which would all play out at the North Beach Bandshell in Miami, part of Nu Deco’s socially distanced tour and recording the orchestrated event on Paint the Roses: Live in Concert, out Sept. 17.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO