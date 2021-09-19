CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many faith leaders say no to endorsing vaccine exemptions

KANSAS CITY (AP) —As significant numbers of Americans seek religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, many faith leaders are saying: Not with our endorsement. Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said Thursday that while some people may have medical reasons for not receiving the vaccine, “there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for Her faithful from any vaccination for religious reasons.”

