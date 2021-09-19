CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USAF spent $549M on planes for Afghan Air Force that were sold for scrap

By Josh Sweigart
Dayton Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Air Force spent $549 million on aircraft for the Afghan Air Force, most of which were junked a few years later at a scrap value of $40,257 — a project that involved officials at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. This is according to a recent report from a federal...

www.daytondailynews.com

