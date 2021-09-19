Being a Queer WOC in the Art World, as Seen on TV

LOS ANGELES — What is so fascinating about staring at the faces of people we will never know? A new exhibit at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) provides a wide and whimsical range: families in moments of joy and sorrow, groups of friends goofing around, and the timeless cuteness of children and pets. Acting Out: Cabinet Cards and the Making of Modern Photography, 1870-1900 reveals both the significance and fun of an early photographic format in the US, providing insights into the medium’s near-endless possibilities for empathy, entertainment, and marketing — and the ways we use it to connect.

