There are more than 12,000 Afghan refugees currently living at Fort McCoy. They have been there for several weeks. Captive, hungry, depressed, and poorly clothed. The women harassed and threatened by their male counterparts, kids forced to wait in line for hours for food. A multitude of jobs and opportunities await them, but our elected leaders find it more appealing to make them reliant upon government.

