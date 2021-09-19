CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Penn State Tops Auburn in a Thriller, Michigan State Brings the Pain to Miami and Michigan Stays in September Form

By Jason Priestas
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother glorious weekend of college football is in the books and our dumb, beautiful sport once again delivered the absurdity we've come to expect from the sport. We had Nick Saban losing his mind, this Memphis fan hitting the camera with a Marcus Hall Salute, a Tate Martell sighting, and Dabo Swinney surviving a nail-biter against Georgia Tech and leaving with the thousand-yard stare to prove it.

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Miami Herald

Michigan State pummels Miami, sends the Hurricanes into a tailspin

Even the Hurricane with the last name Rambo and a freshman kicker’s 55-yard, fourth-quarter field goal couldn’t save the University of Miami from destruction Saturday against Michigan State. The Spartans exposed a multitude of Miami flaws, defeating the No. 24 Hurricanes 38-17 in front of 46,427 fans at Hard Rock...
MIAMI, FL
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day, TreVeyon Henderson and Other Buckeyes React to Ohio State's Win Over Tulsa

Ohio State got back in the win column with a 41-20 victory over Tulsa at Ohio Stadium Saturday night. A plethora of Buckeyes met with media members after the game to discuss the performance, starting with redshirt quarterback C.J. Stroud, head coach Ryan Day, record-setting running back TreVeyon Henderson and a number of other players on offense and defense.
OHIO STATE
Pocono Record

Grading Penn State in the Top 25 White Out survival vs. Auburn

STATE COLLEGE — The Nittany Lions felt in control of this night, from beginning to end, and yet still had to hold on for dear life. Favored or not, White Out atmosphere or not. They had to hold on even with their quarterback turning in about the most efficient effort...
AUBURN, PA
