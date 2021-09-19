Penn State Tops Auburn in a Thriller, Michigan State Brings the Pain to Miami and Michigan Stays in September Form
Another glorious weekend of college football is in the books and our dumb, beautiful sport once again delivered the absurdity we've come to expect from the sport. We had Nick Saban losing his mind, this Memphis fan hitting the camera with a Marcus Hall Salute, a Tate Martell sighting, and Dabo Swinney surviving a nail-biter against Georgia Tech and leaving with the thousand-yard stare to prove it.www.elevenwarriors.com
