11 Scary Witch Wreath Ideas for Halloween Décor

If you’re planning to tap into your inner witch this Halloween, get ready to take your costume up a notch. Although you have your black cat, pointy hat, and broomstick ready, chances are you are still missing one thing to bring your character to life — the perfect name to match your sorceress persona, of course. Whether you’re using your supernatural powers for good or evil, adding a name is a nice touch that creates a fun element of surprise — instantly putting you in the Halloween spirit. Whether you’re donning your costume at a party or passing out tasty treats from your doorstep, introducing yourself by your new name is a surefire way to add oomph to your ensemble.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO