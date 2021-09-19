New and improved Appalachian Trail: Reroute will reclaim views from pollution near Lehigh Gap

Meet 9am dirt parking lot just south of the Mobil station, junction of Routes 7 & 341 in Kent, CT,. Registration is required for this activity. Mowing & brushing work in field at Rte. 341 so we'll be ready for the contracted tractor mowing later in the Fall. DR mowers will help make the job easy, other brush tools provided. Meet 9 am at the dirt parking area south side of the Mobil gas station at the junction of Routes 7 & 341 in Kent. Bring water, lunch and work gloves and a mask. PLEASE NOTE ACTION REQUIRED: Federal agency land management partners enable volunteer service on the A.T. and extend certain protections to volunteers under National Parks Service "Volunteers in Parks" program. If you haven't already signed the required form, you MUST do so prior to participation in this activity. That form may be found at this link: https://www.tfaforms.com/4840969.

