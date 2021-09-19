CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCULT Leather MacBook Pro Sleeve 15 protects your device and boasts a minimalist design

By Amy Poole
 5 days ago
Protect your laptop on the go with the OCULT Leather MacBook Pro Sleeve 15. Sporting a slim, minimalist design, this computer accessory offers a breathtaking aesthetic that’s great for busy people. Whether you’re looking to cushion your gadget when commuting to the office or want to protect it during storage, the Leather MacBook Pro Sleeve 15 is a must-have. It’s suitable for both 15-inch and 16-inch screens and provides quick access to your laptop when it’s time to work. Furthermore, its natural Italian leather finish provides a stylish finish while it gets more beautiful with age. In fact, it’s handcrafted, so each creation is unique. Overall, if you use your laptop every day, you can prevent scratches and scrapes with this protective sleeve.

ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

