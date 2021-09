LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Littleton police officer who was shot several times is in the hospital in serious but stable condition. The shooter is still on the loose and police are looking for another person as well. “This is yet another example of the tragedies that our officers face and the risks that they take every single day and night out there,” said Police Chief Doug Stephens. “They put their lives on the line and I’m just tremendously proud of all of them.” (credit: CBS) The shooting happened just before midnight on South Bannock Street and West Powers Place, when officers were...

LITTLETON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO