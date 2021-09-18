CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch "Is Anyone Listening", the DOPE Animated Music Video by djpe, Featuring Spenser Michaels

By DCWS Staff
dopecausewesaid.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom two completely different walks of life, Paul Edwards aka djpe and Spenser Michaels reunited to complete a song idea that djpe found on his hard drive which the two had recorded some time earlier. Upon rediscovering that idea, they set out to finish the song. The results exceeded their expectations and the duo decided to officially release a single.

dopecausewesaid.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC
Variety

In ‘Remember Her Name,’ Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music Production
MetalSucks

Aborted Debut Animated Scooby-Doo Parody/Music Video, “Dementophobia”

Belgian Death Metal masters Aborted celebrate the release of their new bone-crushing album ManiaCult, which is officially out now. To celebrate the release of their new full-length the band have released their Scooby-Doo inspired music video for “Dementophobia.”. Check out the music video, which was directed by Claudia Cortés Espejo,...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch: FOO FIGHTERS Perform Medley at MTV Video Music Awards

Dear God, it finally happened – MTV actually featured some rock bands during this year's Video Music Awards. Metal, not so much – but at least some rock got on. I guess Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker are partially to thank for bringing rock back into the mainstream conversation, but I also feel like artists like Olivia Rodrigo have helped as well.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Watch Iron Maiden’s Trippy New Music Video for ‘Stratego’

UPDATE: On Wednesday (Sept. 8), following last week's release of their new album Senjutsu, Iron Maiden unveiled a music video for the song "Stratego," the effort's second single, via Adult Swim. The animated clip carries much of the same apocalyptic imagery as seen in the vid for July's "The Writing on the Wall."
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Jarv Dee x Bad Colours Drop the Music Video For "Clouds", Featuring Shabazz Palaces

When two genres of music collide, something truly unique can happen. Jarv Dee has mastered the formula of fusing hip-hop lyricism with the ethereal soundscape of house music. He stands out through consistently experimenting and curating new ways to take the mainstream to the next level. In the upcoming EP BlakHouse - his latest collaboration with Bad Colours – Jarv Dee explores this experimental/alternative side of his artistry. With several tracks hitting over a million streams on Spotify, Jarv Dee brings a piece of him to every city across the nation.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Alternative Press

Jake Hays premieres new music video for breakup anthem “TATTOO”—watch

Singer, songwriter, music producer, director and actor Jake Hays is no stranger to the realm of emotionally driven music. His latest single “TATTOO” continues the pattern, focusing on the difficult stages that follow a breakup. AltPress is bringing you the premiere of the new music video. Written, performed and produced...
MUSIC
Vibe

Sainvil Issues “Too Many Times” Music Video Featuring Yung Baby Tate

Haitian-American R&B artist Sainvil has released a music video for “Too Many Times,” his collaboration with Yung Baby Tate. In the song, he sings of a relationship, that despite not being the healthiest, has the singer hooked. The Atlanta-bred talent joins in flexing her singing and rap skills, boasting about the emotional and physical hold she possesses over him. The seductive video is directed by Cameron Dean. In a February interview with Viper Mag Sainvil shared more on his creative process when approaching music videos. “Me and my creative director, Hannan Hussain, we collaborate on everything creative. I like to get my say...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Twelve Foot Ninja Premiere “Over And Out” Music Video Featuring Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk

Twelve Foot Ninja have newly unveiled an official music video for their current single, “Over And Out“. That track finds Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk guesting and is taken from the band’s new album “Vengeance“, out October 15th. If you missed it previously, you can check out some commentary on the track from by Twelve Foot Ninja frontman Kin Etik and Shmayluk here.
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ Music Video Is A Retro Anime Masterpiece

Dua Lipa is a worldwide musical sensation and it’s hard to argue she’s not after being nominated for six Grammy awards in 2020 alone. Those accolades came to her thanks to the album Future Nostalgia. it was featured over 40 best albums of the year lists across various media outlets and one of the best songs on the album, ‘Levitating,’ can be thanked for its success.
ENTERTAINMENT
HipHopDX.com

Watch Sophia Kao’s Stunning Music Video For ‘Soulkiller’

Sophia Kao returns with a cinematic thriller video for her latest single, “Soulkiller.”. The Cambodian R&B singer-songwriter’s co-directed companion video with Daniel Omens shows the extremes of a dysfunctional relationship. “I’ll love you, and I’ll break you in the same song,” she sings. Both Kao and Omens represented Cambodia last...
MUSIC
GeekTyrant

Adult Swim Releases Iron Maiden's Awesome Animated Music Video For "Stratego"

Adult Swim has released an epic animated music video for Iron Maiden’s song “Stratego” and this thing is super cool! “Stratego” is the main track from their new album, Senjutsu, which can loosely be translated from the Japanese as “tactics and strategy.”. For those who are wondering what the kanji...
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

RnB Singer SevvTheArtist Unveils Her New Music Video For "Sunshine"

Technically, the light that falls on Southern California is no different from the sun that shines everyplace else on earth. But SevvTheArtist knows there's a quality to the air on the pier at Santa Monica that can't be replicated. Maybe it's the proximity of the city, or the Pacific Ocean, or the mountains; whatever it is, it all combines to create a kind of near-mystical illumination that has inspired countless songwriters and lovers, too. In "Sunshine," her new single, SevvTheArtist compares her partner to daylight at its warmest and most glorious. To illustrate her song, no other light but Southern California light would do — so the North Carolina native brings us to the Pacific Coast for an idyllic day of bicycle riding, boardwalk-strolling, and, most importantly, people-watching.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Watch FIIXD Collect His Due In ‘ออกไปหาแดก’ Music Video

Thai rapper FIIXD is back with his second solo single of the year, “ออกไปหาแดก” (Go Get The Bag). Local hip hop site HIPHOPCULTURE TH notes that ‘แดก’ means ‘eat,’ but the phrase itself means “to go out and work for money.” The West Coast-inspired beat was produced by BankrollBaby. The...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Watch the Music Video for Kid Cudi's "Mr. Solo Dolo III"

Revisiting Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, Kid Cudi has now released a music video for “Mr. Solo Dolo III” off of his seventh studio album. Directed by Jason Goldwatch, the evocative visual is filled with never-before-seen footage of Cudder. The visual starts off with the Cleveland rapper unmasking himself and enjoying the marijuana that fuels his Mr. Solo Dolo persona established on his debut project, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. The arrangement of clips spans four minutes and highlights Kid Cudi’s relationship with cannabis highlighting its place in fueling his creativity throughout a variety of mediums.
CELEBRITIES
dopecausewesaid.com

Electropop Artist Paul Feder Shares the Clip For "Lose My Mind", Off His Debut Solo EP "Nightwalk"

Brooklyn-based Electropop artist Paul Feder innovates on the just released melodic, synth-driven debut solo EP "Nightwalk". Paul Feder's music is a multi-layered, mood-inducing affair that requires multiple listens to fully appreciate. Those looking for an upbeat soundtrack for their city walk will gravitate towards EP opener "Lose My Mind", whereas...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy