Turtle Creek, PA

Notice of Self Storage Sale Pl...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Please take notice Red Dot Storage 149- Pittsburg located at 3 Weyman Rd., Pittsburg, PA. 15236, tel 412-564-6956 intends to hold an auction of the goods stored in the following units in default for non-payment of rent. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storageauctions.com on 9/30/2021 at 9:30 am. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Thomas Kelly Unit #132. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.

classmart.post-gazette.com

