ESPN Stats & Info: Vols made history in 56-0 win over Tennessee Tech

Just three games into the season, first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel admittedly is concerned about the health of the Vols’ offensive line. How could he not be?. Earlier this week, Heupel acknowledged that he and his staff “felt like we weren’t as deep as we wanted to be heading into the season” on the offensive line. And the situation didn’t look any better Saturday afternoon during Tennessee’s 56-0 shutout of Tennessee Tech, a game the Vols ended with two of their starters on the offensive line and at least one other key contributor sidelined by injuries.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO