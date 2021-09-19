ESPN Stats & Info: Vols made history in 56-0 win over Tennessee Tech
Believe it or not, Tennessee made college football history in its 56-0 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium. With the win, the Vols became the first Football Bowl Subdivision team with three-straight 55-point shut-out wins against a single opponent in the Associated Press Era (dating back to 1936), according to ESPN’s Stats & Info department. Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 55-0 in 2016 and 68-0 in 1951.247sports.com
