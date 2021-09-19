CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Stats & Info: Vols made history in 56-0 win over Tennessee Tech

By Grant Ramey
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, Tennessee made college football history in its 56-0 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium. With the win, the Vols became the first Football Bowl Subdivision team with three-straight 55-point shut-out wins against a single opponent in the Associated Press Era (dating back to 1936), according to ESPN’s Stats & Info department. Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 55-0 in 2016 and 68-0 in 1951.

247sports.com

Daily Times

Vols hope to get back to full strength against Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday could have cost more than the final score, but crises may have been averted. In the game, the Vols lost running back Jabari Small, quarterback Joe Milton and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt to injury and entering the contest, Tennessee was already without offensive lineman Cooper Mays and running back Tiyon Evans who suffered injuries prior to last Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

The Best of ‘Vol Calls,’ Tennessee Tech week

Wednesday night was a first for Josh Heupel — the first-year Tennessee head football coach appeared on "Vol Calls," his weekly radio call-in show, for the first time after a loss. The Vols came up close in a 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium last week, and this week they have a get-right game to complete their season-opening homestand with Tennessee Tech coming to Knoxville for a noon kickoff on Saturday. The Football Championship Subdivision's Golden Eagles are 0-2 with losses to Samford and Furman by a combined 64 points.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTOP

Vols hope to fix flaws against Tennessee Tech no matter QB

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee appears to have another quarterback quandary on its hands, not that coach Josh Heupel is tipping his hand just yet. Heupel won’t say whether Joe Milton or Hendon Hooker will start for Tennessee on Saturday against Tennessee Tech. The first-year coach also isn’t saying if Milton is physically available after going down with what appeared to be a lower leg injury when sacked in the second quarter of a 41-34 loss to Pitt.
FOOTBALL
What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's 56-0 win over Tenn. Tech

Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's 56-0 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday at Neyland Stadium:. “First of all, I just thought the fans were fantastic today. Third straight home game. Noon ballgame. Vol Walk was energetic, was an awesome environment for our players running out today. I thought the people that showed up were into the football game early and did a great job. Appreciate them.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Heupel, Vols look forward to matchup with Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee football team was back at work on Monday in preparation for in-state foe Tennessee Tech, who will make the short trip east from Cookeville to take on the Vols at noon ET this Saturday at Neyland Stadium. After having a chance to review the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Vols hoping for improved quarterback play against Tennessee Tech

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football team look to bounce back from their first loss of the season Saturday at noon when in-state rival Tennessee Tech comes to Knoxville for the Vols’ final non-conference opponent before Southeastern Conference (SEC) play begins. The Vols (1-1) were about as inconsistent as it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Look: Vols announce uniform combo for Tennessee Tech game

After last week’s “Orange Wave” look against Pitt, Tennessee football will be back in its traditional uniform set this week. The Vols announced on social media on Thursday that the team will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white cleats for the matchup against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, scheduled for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff at Neyland Stadium.
Washington Post

Hooker in on 4 TDs, leads Tennessee to easy win, 56-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee played Saturday’s game with one eye on Tennessee Tech and the other on Florida. Hendon Hooker threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another, and the Volunteer defense came up with four interceptions in a 56-0 rout of the Golden Eagles (0-3). The...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Heupel addresses Vols' injury situation after Tennessee Tech game

Just three games into the season, first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel admittedly is concerned about the health of the Vols’ offensive line. How could he not be?. Earlier this week, Heupel acknowledged that he and his staff “felt like we weren’t as deep as we wanted to be heading into the season” on the offensive line. And the situation didn’t look any better Saturday afternoon during Tennessee’s 56-0 shutout of Tennessee Tech, a game the Vols ended with two of their starters on the offensive line and at least one other key contributor sidelined by injuries.
VolunteerCountry

Nichols: In Thumping of Tennessee Tech, Josh Heupel's Vols Show Keys and Concerns That Will Be Pivotal in The Swamp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Josh Heupel must have seen a matchup he liked with Mississippi State transfer JaVonta Payton on Saturday. Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker -- who started in place of the injured Joe Milton III -- tried Payton twice on the Vols' first possession against Tennessee Tech. The first pass fell through Payton's hands as he streaked down the field, while the second attempt sailed over the former Bulldog's head.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four Quick Takeaways: Vols Dominate Tennessee Tech

Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the Josh Heupel era, blowing out a bad Tennessee Tech team at Neyland Stadium, 56-0. Here are four quick takeaways from the win. With Joe Milton unavailable, Hendon Hooker made his first Tennessee start and Harrison Bailey saw his first action of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Hooker leads Vols past Golden Eagles 56-0

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee played Saturday’s game with one eye on Tennessee Tech and the other on Florida. Hendon Hooker threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another, and the Volunteer defense came up with four interceptions in a 56-0 rout of the Golden Eagles (0-3). The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
