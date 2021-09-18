Alaska Anchorage 3
Alaska Anchorage Score Western Ore. UAA starters: Stephens,Eve; Pluharova,Vera; Jaunet,Lisa; Blue,Nicole; Maywin,Akor; Floyd,Ellen; libero Leauanae,Talia. WOU starters: Olson,Emily; York,Makenzie; Hurliman,Isabel; Hartsook,Bailee; Smith,Delaney; Stanton,Aubrey; libero Matlock,Sophie. [Floyd,Ellen] Service ace (Matlock,Sophie).1-0 1-1[Floyd,Ellen] Service error. [Hurliman,Isabel] Attack error by Hartsook,Bailee (block by Pluharova,Vera; Stephens,Eve).2-1 UAA subs: Plumhoff,Reilly; Kaapuni,Mahala. [Plumhoff,Reilly] Attack error by Hartsook,Bailee.3-1.www.gnacsports.com
