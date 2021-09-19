CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

The Art of Lori Sikkema

northernexpress.com
 5 days ago

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric collage artwork of Lori Sikkema, on display through Oct. An Artist Reception will be held on Sun., Sept. 26 from 2-4pm.

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
northernexpress.com

Kindred: Traditional Arts of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert & Bonfield galleries, Petoskey. Historic & contemporary examples of Odawa arts & crafts will be on display, including quill boxes, beadwork, regalia, basketry, & ceramics. Through these finely crafted objects, thematic threads are woven together to explore the economic drivers, environmental factors, & challenges inherent in sustaining tradition, creative practice, & identity. Runs Sept. 20 - Nov. 27. There will be a free educational program connected with the exhibition every Thurs. at 10am.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

An exhibit of works from Anishinaabek artists in the region, supplemented by objects in the Dennos Museum Center’s collection. Artists include Kelly Church, Reneé Dillard, Jamie John, Yvonne Walker Keshick, & Jenna Wood. Represents current trends & connections to traditional practice by contemporary, working artists.
MUSEUMS
northernexpress.com

Artists for Wings of Wonder Exhibit

The 3rd annual community fundraiser exhibit, which features over 30 artists, with Raptor themed artwork, all in an effort to raise funds to help Wings of Wonder transition into The Migizi Eagle rehabilitation. The show is open for viewing & purchase from Sept. 11-30.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Barns#Collage#Visitor Center
northernexpress.com

"Presence"

A contemporary figural exploration with local artists Paul Varga & Steve Toornman. These artists explore the figure each with a distinct approach. Varga is a sculptor who works primarily in wood & bronze & Toornman is an oil painter. The exhibition will run Sept. 17 - Oct. 30. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 17 from 5-7pm. Closed on Sundays.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

Birds Fly In: A Human Refuge

Regular admission rates apply. A cross-cultural art collaboration focusing on themes related to Migration & Intuition. Artist Ellie Harold was surprised by birds who “flew” onto her canvas after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. As intuitive messengers, they brought not only an entirely new way of painting, but comfort during confusing times. Later, as migration issues came to the fore, she felt birds were a metaphor for the universal human desire to move toward greater freedom & love. Following her intuition, Ellie met Mexican composer David Mendoza, creator of the soundtrack music, & German architect Wilfried Schley who designed the Refuge Space.
ANIMALS
northernexpress.com

Nature Through Pastels

Four regional artists exhibit their pastel paintings through Oct. 29. Leelanau artists Julie Avery, Chris Nettleton & Jan Price; & Lesa Seefled of Grand Traverse County have each worked in the arts for some time & have more recently moved into painting with pastels through both individual & group explorations. Tues., Sept. 28, 6–8pm: Meet the artists & hear about their works at the library. Closed on Sundays.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
lanereport.com

Spotlight on the Arts: Wearable Art

Fashion has long been considered art, bringing color, texture and design into our everyday lives. Now Louisville artist Josh Miller has combined his skill in photography with fashion to create what he calls “wearable photos.”. Miller’s striking photos of the Ohio River in Louisville and Southern Indiana have been made...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
painterskeys.com

Is it art?

In response to a recent comment questioning the validity of an artwork illustrated in these letters, I read one of self-appointed guru David R. Hawkins’ multiple handbook installments for qualifying spirituality, Power Vs. Force: The Hidden Determinants of Human Behavior. Really, I skipped ahead to a chapter called “Power in the Arts,” as it seemed this might be where I could find the formula mentioned for measuring if something is art. I looked for an equation I could plug my paintings into.
ENTERTAINMENT
northernexpress.com

Suzanne Wilson Artist-in-Residence Program Presentations

Michigan artist Dana Falconberry talks about her work in a variety of media – from watercolor to embroidery. Falconberry’s residency focused on a series that examines the effects of climate change on the local landscape. For more info call 231-334-6112.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Improv at the Library

Mashing up literature & improvised comedy, the Tilt Think Improv troupe presents: LitFlix. In this interactive show, the improv players create stories & scenes made-up on the spot based on inspiration from the audience.
ENTERTAINMENT
northernexpress.com

Read ’Em and Meet

Bibliophiles rejoice: The Harbor Springs Festival of the Book is returning Sept. 23–25, with a slate of authors, in-person events, and books. “We’re thrilled,” says Amy Gillard about the upcoming festival. It will take place at four venues across the city; masks will be required at all indoor locations. Gillard...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
northernexpress.com

Big-time Small-town Pride

Wee McBain has held the honor of being the eighth smallest city in Michigan but that doesn’t mean its 650-some residents don’t have a huge heap of pride in the place they call home. The evidence: The frequency at which Cornerstone Coffee has to re-order its popular “Bainer” sweatshirts. Credit...
SMALL BUSINESS
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Enchantment in the Park looking for donations for new tree display | By Lori Yahr

Washington County, WI – Washington County’s amazing holiday light show, Enchantment in the Park, will be going on its 13th year; wow, what a run. Enchantment has been busy adding to its wonderful display every year. This year there is a big-ticket item that needs to be replaced as Enchantment’s signature tree (largest display in the park) has seen better days.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
northernexpress.com

A Matter of Life & Breath

Two farmers, AC/DC, and a singleminded love for a single stinky vegatable. When it comes to cooking, you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone opposed to throwing in a few extra cloves of garlic. Humans have used and loved the aromatic herb for thousands of years, with early uses being culinary, medicinal, and even spiritual. Though we no longer use it to ward off ominous creatures or open the third eye, garlic remains a kitchen staple that finds its way into dinner more nights than not.
AGRICULTURE
northernexpress.com

Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories

This exhibition explores off-reservation boarding schools in its kaleidoscope of voices. Visitors will explore photographs, artwork, interviews, interactive timelines, & immersive environments, including classroom & dormitory settings. Objects such as a period barber chair & a young Seminole girl’s skirt, as well as reproduction elements poignantly illuminate first-person accounts.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

Balloons Over Bay Harbor

Sept. 17-19. Today includes: 7:30am: Balloon Flight #2: Launching from Marina Lawn Panels. Maple + Batter Breakfast Trailer & Tillie’s Taffel Cinnamon Rolls available. 10am: Autumn Glory 3K Color Fun Run fundraiser for McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation Pediatric Patient Fund. Starting at Boat Launch in Village – to East Park & back. 12-8pm: Food & artisan vendors on Main St. open. Kids face painting, balloon twisting, hot air balloon painting, 2-5pm. 1pm: Bay Harbor Bow-Wow. Dog Show Fundraiser benefitting the Charlevoix Area Humane Society located on the Marina Lawn. 4-5pm: Pilot & Crew Meet & Greet on the Marina Lawn Panels. 5:30pm: Balloon Flight #3: Launching from Marina Lawn Panels. Bring your chairs & blankets & enjoy the evening with your Balloon MC Jim Engel. 7-10pm: VIP Afterglow Reception in The Loft. 8-8:30pm: Hot Air Balloon Illume Night Glow on Marina Lawn Panels.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Crooked Tree Breadworks’ Addictive Granola

Over the past few decades, we’ve written about Crooked Tree Breadworks more than a half-dozen times. We’ve waxed poetic about their Cheddar Scallion Scone (and White Chocolate Cherry Scone and Cinnamon Raisin Scone and Currant-Orange), the just-right tang of its sourdough loaves, the melty-biting bliss of its parmesan-pepper roll. And you can’t blame us; every one of bread-master Greg Carpenter’s high-carb creations is 100 percent worthy of the press it’s received. But this month, as this seminal Petoskey bakery turns 25 years old, it occurred to us that one item we’ve not heralded as much as deserved is its Addictive Granola. Though we could hardly describe it better than Crooked Tree already has, this grown-up granola is like no other granola you’ve ever tasted. Sure, there’s oats, toasted nuts, dried cherries and raisins, local maple syrup and honey — all standard stuff. But somehow, by Carpenter’s deft invention, it is richer, sweeter, crunchier, and chewier than any attempt you’ll make to recreate it at home. We know because we’ve tried. Multiple times. Save yourself the effort and celebrate all that Gregory has created for the community by treating yourself to a pound of the stuff. It has a shelf life of three months; you’ll likely devour it in three days. $19.95. Find it at many area markets, the Crooked Tree Bakery inside Petoskey’s Clock Tower Plaza at 2264 M-119, or via www.breadworks.com.
FOOD & DRINKS
northernexpress.com

Escanaba in da Moonlight at Old Town Playhouse Sept. 23–25

A trip to the U.P. is as close as Old Town Playhouse. The venerable community theater is welcoming back audiences with Jeff Daniels’ play about the vagaries of deer camp. “It’s ridiculously silly,” says OTP Artistic Director Phil Murphy. “I look at it as he learned from [the film Daniels co-starred in] Dumb and Dumber. I think this may be the ‘dumberest’ of all.” Murphy says the return of audiences to the playhouse is a welcome change for performers and theatergoers alike.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy