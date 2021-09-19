CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Monday, Sept. 20: Great Danby cartoon, COVID-19 brainwashing, still fighting COVID-19

By Contributed
Bangor Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Thank you George Danby for the editorial cartoon on Sept. 1 showing a thermometer reading about 100 degrees with the words “climate action now“ written at the top. I clipped out the cartoon and sent it to Sen. Susan Collins with a note asking her to support a price on carbon.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
uta.edu

Fighting COVID-19 misinformation

With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases nationwide, two public health experts and associate professors at The University of Texas at Arlington’s College of Nursing and Health Innovation are highlighting the importance of access to evidence-based information and appropriate tools to fight the virus. Becky Garner is director of undergraduate...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Oregonian

Editorial cartoons for Sept. 12, 2021: Sept. 11 anniversary, Covid-19 mandates, Texas abortion ban

It’s been 20 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, in New York and Washington, when al-Qaida hijackers flew commercial jetliners into the two World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon. A fourth plane believed to be headed to Washington crashed into a Shanksville, Pennsylvania, field after passengers overpowered the hijackers. Nearly 3,000 people died.
TEXAS STATE
indybay.org

The Fight Against Covid-19 & Zero Covid

Covid-19 epidemic has now killed nearly 700,000 American and millions around the world. At the same time there are countries like Taiwan, New Zealand and China that have suppressed. the virus with a Zero Covid policy. This forum discusses health and safety and the fight agains. Covid-19 and the failure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Editorial cartoons for Sept. 19, 2021: Gen. Milley’s back channel, Biden’s Covid mandate, California recall

“Peril,” the new Donald Trump book by Watergate reporter Bob Woodward and his Washington Post colleague Robert Costa, leads off with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, conducting secret conversations with his counterparts in China to assure them the outgoing president would not start a war on his way out of office. The revelation sparked praise of Milley from the left for curbing Trump’s worst instincts, and cries of treason on the right for going behind the president’s back. Both viewpoints are expressed in this week’s editorial cartoon gallery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brainwashing#Covid 19#The Cartoon#Great Danby#Bdn Opinion Page#American
newscentermaine.com

Yes, an Israeli study did find natural immunity is effective in fighting COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination

During a Sept. 13 press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cited an Israel study when speaking about President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or provide a negative test weekly. He also announced all federal employees and federal contractors need to be vaccinated, with the exception of members of Congress and their staff.
WORLD
Bangor Daily News

Record COVID-19 hospitalizations / Afghan refugees / Maine redistricting

Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. The latest on the coronavirus in Maine. Twenty more Mainers have died and another 633 coronavirus cases have...
MAINE STATE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World War II
Thrive Global

3 Apps That Are Helping Fight The Covid-19 Pandemic

The global health pandemic has caught governments flatfooted. Fortunately, the technology sector has provided innovative methods to combat the virus. Not only have vaccines been developed, but mobile phone apps have been created. They track infected people, provide the latest guidelines and pinpoint hotspots. Here are some of the most notable ones.
CELL PHONES
Bangor Daily News

A grim milestone: 1,000 Mainers have been lost to COVID-19

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Tuesday, Maine passed a grim milestone: 1,000 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of these deaths leaves a hole in...
MAINE STATE
Daily Beast

‘Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Embarrasses Anti-Mask Parents

While Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was leading an anti-mask protest outside of a recent school board meeting in Smithfield, North Carolina, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper was in the crowd finding out why parents in the district were so up in arms about policies meant to keep them and their children safe. It turns out they might not know what they’re talking about.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy