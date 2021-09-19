Monday, Sept. 20: Great Danby cartoon, COVID-19 brainwashing, still fighting COVID-19
Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Thank you George Danby for the editorial cartoon on Sept. 1 showing a thermometer reading about 100 degrees with the words “climate action now“ written at the top. I clipped out the cartoon and sent it to Sen. Susan Collins with a note asking her to support a price on carbon.bangordailynews.com
Comments / 0