The 10 best blues guitar chords - and how to use them
Guitar lessons: Every blues jam needs a chord progression and these 10 shapes are guaranteed to give you a bona fide blues guitar sound. To get you started we’re looking at some chords in the guitar-friendly key of A. You’ve probably heard of a I-IV-V (one-four-five) progression - it’s a common blues chord sequence and its name tells you that the chords are built on the first, fourth and fifth notes of the major scale. So, in the key of A (A B C# D E F# G#), the chords are A, D and E. Either jam on these three major chords or use 6ths, 9ths and dominant 7ths for an authentic blues vibe.www.musicradar.com
